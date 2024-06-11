iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,470,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,604,371. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

