iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.49

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.491 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EMXC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.21. 1,558,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,515. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
