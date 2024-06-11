iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.49

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.491 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of EMXC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.21. 1,558,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,515. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

