iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Plans Dividend of $0.77 (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.7734 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ EUFN traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 1,612,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $24.26.
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
