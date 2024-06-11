iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Plans Dividend of $0.77 (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.7734 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ EUFN traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 1,612,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

