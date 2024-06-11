iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Gap Down to $28.76

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $27.73. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF shares last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 188,900 shares.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 58,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

