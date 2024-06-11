iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Declares Dividend of $0.47

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4728 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. 101,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $33.53.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

