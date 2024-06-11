iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Announces $0.49 Dividend

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4946 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 249,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,210. The company has a market capitalization of $237.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $44.41.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.