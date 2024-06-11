iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $58.47 and last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.