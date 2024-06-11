iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Announces $0.71 Dividend

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.7087 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Stock Performance

PABD stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

