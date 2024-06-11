iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $353.27

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $353.27 and last traded at $352.89, with a volume of 136809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $352.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.99 and its 200 day moving average is $322.47.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.