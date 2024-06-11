iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,746,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IWM stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.74. 11,422,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,181,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.32 and a 200-day moving average of $199.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

