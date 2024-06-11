iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,514,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,291,090. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.24 and its 200 day moving average is $199.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.