iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Cut by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $257.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

