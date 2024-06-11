iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.93

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.9304 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 316,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,200. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.40.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

