iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.93

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.9304 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 316,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,200. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.40.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
