iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,453,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after acquiring an additional 129,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

