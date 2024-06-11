Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 138,892 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. 524,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,364. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTRG

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.