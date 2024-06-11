Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.89. 4,425,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,123,117. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $441.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

