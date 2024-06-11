Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,253. The company has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

