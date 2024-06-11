Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Patricia Carr Sells 163 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $17,739.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,842.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $110.43. The stock had a trading volume of 876,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,937. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $171,943,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $22,748,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

