JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.60 Per Share

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JD opened at GBX 124.40 ($1.58) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 177.75 ($2.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.46) to GBX 925 ($11.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.78) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 487 ($6.20).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

