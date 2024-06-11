Jito (JTO) Price Hits $2.86 on Major Exchanges

Jito (JTO) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Jito has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Jito has a market cap of $328.93 million and $55.13 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00004307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 122,597,631.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.07769409 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $44,759,770.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

