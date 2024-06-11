Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Rench Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,348. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $351.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

