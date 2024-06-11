JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $780.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $612.73.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $645.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $382.24 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $672.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

