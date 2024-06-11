JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Position Lifted by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,524,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,544,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. 158,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

