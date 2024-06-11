JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 887,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,473. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

