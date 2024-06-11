Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.71.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $175.34 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

