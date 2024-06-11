Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 32,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,165,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $715.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.44 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 625,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.