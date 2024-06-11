KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $875.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $750.00 to $875.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $740.15.

KLAC stock opened at $794.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $718.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.53. KLA has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $795.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,112,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 76,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,618,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,829,352,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

