Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Knife River by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Knife River by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE:KNF traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.59. 321,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($516.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

