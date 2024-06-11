KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 40.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, KOK has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $115,297.13 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,839.56 or 0.99822550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00089684 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00166197 USD and is down -6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $49,736.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

