Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Trading Down 0.4%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.45 and last traded at $39.45. 296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.
Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.
Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Koninklijke Vopak Increases Dividend
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Vopak
- What is a Dividend King?
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.