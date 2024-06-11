Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Trading Down 0.4%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.45 and last traded at $39.45. 296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Vopak Increases Dividend

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.3347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Vopak’s previous dividend of $1.16. Koninklijke Vopak’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.