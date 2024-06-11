KRYZA Exchange Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $82.13 Million (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. KRYZA Exchange has a total market cap of $82.13 million and approximately $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Profile

KRYZA Exchange was first traded on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.01178634 USD and is up 6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

