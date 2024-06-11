L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Invests $9.73 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,000. Visa makes up 5.1% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of V traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,972. The firm has a market cap of $499.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.37 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.