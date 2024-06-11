L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 650,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,039,000. Graphic Packaging comprises about 8.4% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 675,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,898,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,576,000 after buying an additional 88,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 134.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

