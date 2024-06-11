L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,000. CDW comprises approximately 3.0% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 299.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 820.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 256.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CDW traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.27. 210,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,688. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.52. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $170.04 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

