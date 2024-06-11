Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.75 and last traded at $80.75. 29,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 998,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,098. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lantheus by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.