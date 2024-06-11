Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Boosted by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,928 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 125.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $592,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,291 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 48,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $5,941,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Barclays decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,600. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

