LBG Media (LON:LBG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.00

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.45), with a volume of 51875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.45).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get LBG Media alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBG Media

LBG Media Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market capitalization of £238.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,700.00 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane bought 67,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.20 ($63,351.84). In related news, insider Alexander William Solomou acquired 341,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £249,608.17 ($317,850.72). Also, insider Carol Mary Kane acquired 67,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.20 ($63,351.84). Company insiders own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About LBG Media

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.