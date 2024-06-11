Lee Harns Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Stock

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Harns sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$600,000.00.

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE:CET traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,334. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$0.98. The company has a market cap of C$218.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of C$164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

