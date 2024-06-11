Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Buys 33,475 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 480.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Roku comprises approximately 2.1% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $55,182,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roku by 34.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,516,000 after buying an additional 653,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $35,856,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

ROKU traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. 986,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,120. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,774 shares of company stock valued at $673,993. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

