Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,675 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 885,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.