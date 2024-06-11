Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,813. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

