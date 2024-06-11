Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $593.67. 146,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,696. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.