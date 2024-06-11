Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,308,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,669,000 after acquiring an additional 307,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.08. 699,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.