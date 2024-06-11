LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $77.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,431 shares of company stock worth $6,627,520. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

