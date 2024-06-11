LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $8.18 on Friday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $908.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 44.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

