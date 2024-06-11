Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $249.67. 3,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,296. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.