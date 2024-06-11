Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190,524 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Bancshares comprises approximately 4.5% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $38,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 204.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,176. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $116.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

