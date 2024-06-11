LM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 161,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,260,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 150,023 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 117.9% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 213,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 101,231 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 250,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $776,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BYM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 68,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,669. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.