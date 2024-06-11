LM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800,767. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.66 and its 200-day moving average is $203.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

