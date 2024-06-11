LM Advisors LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $675,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after purchasing an additional 224,554 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5,069.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 204,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 89,198 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.64. The company had a trading volume of 266,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,974. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $272.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

